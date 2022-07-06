A bit of water splashed on Fetty Wap, causing the rapper to lose his cool. The “Trap Queen” star was on hand at an Iowa Fair, and after he was hit with some water, he slapped a woman who was nearby.

HipHopDX notes in a separate clip that Fetty Wap was being pushed back by a security guard as he slapped both the bottle and fan.

Fetty Wap Slaps White Woman At A Festival In Iowa 😬 pic.twitter.com/H0dBSbAXP6 — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) July 4, 2022

In December, Rolling Stone reported the rapper was nabbed at Newark Liberty International Airport after an alert from his ankle monitor showed he had an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for a public nuisance charge.

That same month, Fetty Wap spoke out for the first time following his October arrest at CitiField on federal drug charges. He subsequently entered a not guilty plea and was released on bond, but he’s also accused of being responsible for running a drug ring based out of Long Island. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

According to federal reports on the case, Fetty Wap and his alleged drug ring had been responsible for trafficking over 100 kilos of opioids, crack, and cocaine from the West Coast to be sold on Long Island. The FBI also recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.