Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” Tops RapCaviar’s Most Streamed Song List for First Half of 2022

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” Tops RapCaviar’s Most Streamed Song List for First Half of 2022

Half of 2022 is gone and Spotify’s Rap Caviar has revealed the most streamed songs of the year so far, headlined by Kodak Black.

Appearing on top of the list is Kodak Black as his “Super Gremlin” song is in pole position. The rest of the list has multiple entries from Gunna, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more.

Rounding out the top five is Gunna, Future, and Young Thug’s “Pushin P” (No. 2), Hunxho and 21 Savage’s “Let’s Get It (Remix)” (No. 3), Gucci Mane and Lil Durk’s “Rumors” (No. 4) and Gunna’s “Banking On Me (No. 5).

Advertisement

Additional names to make the list are Nardo Wick, Jack Harlow, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Juice WRLD, Cordae, Drake, Quavo, Takeoff, Money Man, and Moneybagg Yo.

You can see the full list below.