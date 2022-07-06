Michael Jordan a 14-time NBA All-Star, five-time Kia NBA MVP, six-time NBA World Champion, and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, will be featured on the covers of both the NBA® 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the NBA® 2K23 Championship Edition, according to a 2K announcement.

Because of Jordan’s career, the NBA became a worldwide phenomenon, and he became well-known and had a lasting influence on basketball. Jordan, the GOAT of the NBA, is the ideal representation of this year’s advertising theme, “Answer the Call,” for NBA 2K‘s 24th anniversary. Jordan comes back to star on two NBA 2K23 covers as an athlete who always rose to the occasion, providing an opportunity for both old and new fans to honor a talent who awed the globe throughout his career.

NBA2K23 Michael Jordan Cover Art

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K. “Additionally, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word ‘champion’ like Jordan. This limited-edition version will also offer players the opportunity to catch on-court action throughout the season with a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass* included. We look forward to celebrating this game with the community when it’s released on September 9.”

Advertisement

The Jordan Challenge, which challenges players to replicate 15 memorable moments from Michael Jordan’s brilliant career, will be brought back in NBA 2K23 along with Jordan’s return to the game’s cover art. For a brand-new generation of players to experience, all ten of the original Challenges from NBA 2K11 have been entirely rebuilt from the ground up and will return this year, along with five new classic Jordan moments. These Challenges, each with its own game style, make use of more than ten years’ worth of technical advancements to offer a totally new way to experience Jordan’s accomplishments.

The Jordan Challenge also highlights a variety of mesmerizing performances from Jordan’s college, NBA, and Team USA Basketball careers, which players can experience across all 15 Challenges. It also features original video vignettes with special commentary from a variety of NBA greats, including Jordan’s teammates, rivals, and other sports figures who witnessed him perform live and can help a new generation of NBA fans understand his legacy. Later this summer, further information about The Jordan Challenge in NBA 2K23 will be made available.

One of the most renowned sportsmen in NBA and NBA 2K history, Michael Jordan is featured on the cover of NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and NBA 2K23 Championship Edition for the fourth time overall. Prior to NBA 2K16 Special Edition, he appeared on the covers of NBA 2K11, NBA 2K12, and NBA 2K16. When pre-orders start on July 7, stay tuned for more cover athlete announcements in the following two days as well as price.