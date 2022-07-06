Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack Goes Viral for Twerking on Handstand

Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack Goes Viral for Twerking on Handstand

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack is becoming a household name after a video of her twerking on a handstand at the beach is going viral.

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack (D) made this video of her twerking encouraging people to vote for her. Some have mixed feelings about it.



Thoughts?#Twerk#rhodeisland #TiaraMack #Whatstheword pic.twitter.com/lLDqZ6Xnud — WHATS THE WORD (@WhatsTheWordTV) July 5, 2022

Mack shared the video on TikTok on July 4 and playfully stated, “Vote Senator Mack” at the end of the video clip. She is a Democrat representing District 6 of the state.

According to Newsweek, Mack was praised on social media for the video with messages stating “Ignore the haters” and “I live in GA, but just donated to your reelection campaign.”

Advertisement

The support carried over to Twitter but was criticized by conservatives who believe the behavior is improper for an elected official.

.@MackDistrict6 just disgraced herself and disgraced every Black woman running for public office. https://t.co/b2JMyCeyYk — Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 5, 2022

Tiara Mack has fired back at conservatives while retweeting support messages.

so can the media also cover when I won a national championship in May and named MVP of the match? pic.twitter.com/t85v0UPbhH — Tiara Mack (@MackDistrict6) July 5, 2022

can the media also cover the 10+ bills I sponsored that the @RISenate never scheduled for a hearing? — Tiara Mack (@MackDistrict6) July 5, 2022

can the media cover any policy wins had by the youngest Black state senator in Rhode Island? — Tiara Mack (@MackDistrict6) July 5, 2022