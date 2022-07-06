Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack is becoming a household name after a video of her twerking on a handstand at the beach is going viral.
Mack shared the video on TikTok on July 4 and playfully stated, “Vote Senator Mack” at the end of the video clip. She is a Democrat representing District 6 of the state.
According to Newsweek, Mack was praised on social media for the video with messages stating “Ignore the haters” and “I live in GA, but just donated to your reelection campaign.”
The support carried over to Twitter but was criticized by conservatives who believe the behavior is improper for an elected official.
Tiara Mack has fired back at conservatives while retweeting support messages.