Baker Mayfield’s time as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns has come to a close. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report the former No. 1 overall pick is being traded to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick.

The deal is currently awaiting a physical. Mayfield’s first game on the Panthers would be against the Browns during Week 1 in Carolina.

And the cherry on top of this Baker Mayfield trade:#Browns at #Panthers, Week 1. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022

Garafolo adds that Mayfield will be paid $10.5 million this season by the Browns and $5 from the Panthers. Mayfield agreed to trim $3.5 million off his base salary.

Advertisement

In the 2021 season, Mayfield threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.