Travis Scott has made his return to stage and will take his show to London’s famed O2 Arena. Scott’s upcoming show is so hyped that a second show has been added due to fan demand.

Scott was schedule to appear at the O2 on August 6. After a two hour sell out of the arena, Scott added another show on August 8.

“Travis’s packed weekend performances and [the] fact that his O2 show in London sold out within two hours are just the latest signs that fan demand is sky-high for the return of one of the world’s favorite artists,” a spokesperson said to Complex.

Travis Scott will be performing in London during August and premiering new music for the first time…



“Been in the studio for a while. Time to take it to bigger speakers. See u in London”



‘UTOPIA’ is coming soon… pic.twitter.com/bOYn6CG3zK — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 27, 2022

Travis was on stage in the United States over the Fourth of July weekend. TMZ notes Scott stopped a show on Monday Night as fans caused potentially dangerous situations.

Travis and Meek Mill performed at Coney Island. Scott had a DJ set and also took the stage. During his performance, fans climbed a lighting structure to watch Travis perform.

Travis requested the fans to climb down, which they obliged, allowing the show to continue.

A spokesperson for Travis Scott spoke to Pitchfork about the moment:

Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night’s performance.

You can see the video from the show below.

Travis Scott performing last night at Coney Island pic.twitter.com/3wh0FVN8rN — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 5, 2022