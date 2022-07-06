Travis Scott has made his return to the stage and is making sure that he keeps fan safe. TMZ notes Scott stopped a show on Monday Night as fans caused potentially dangerous situations.

Travis and Meek Mill performed at Coney Island. Scott had a DJ set and also took the stage. During his performance, fans climbed a lighting structured to watch Travis performed.

Travis requested the fan to climb down, which he obliged, allowing for the show to continue.

A spokesperson for Travis Scott spoke to Pitchfork about the moment:

Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night’s performance.

You can see video from the show below.

Travis Scott performing last night at Coney Island pic.twitter.com/3wh0FVN8rN — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 5, 2022