“FNF” is running through the streets and now GloRilla is CMG. Yo Gotti announced the signing of the most-sought after rapper on the planet right now.

GloRilla has dominated the music scene since releasing “FNF” in late April. The song inspired the trending #FNFChallenge on TikTok, and the music video has amassed over 22 million views (and growing) since its debut. By bringing the fiery artist to his prestigious CMG record company in collaboration with Interscope Records, Gotti is bolstering the roster’s already potent talent and displaying the label’s diversity.

“GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti said. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”

GloRilla has recently received a lot of support from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from people like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and others. By collaborating explosively on “Crunk Ain’t Dead” with Duke Deuce, she has managed to keep up her momentum.

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” GloRilla said. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

GloRilla now joins a roster that includes Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia, and 10Percent.