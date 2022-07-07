LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells announced the food lineup for their Rock The Bells Festival, which will feature dishes from hip-hop-inspired eateries all throughout the country. Dubbed The Trill Mealz Food Court, and curated by Hip Hop legend Bun B, this will be the first-ever Hip-Hop food court experience.

The Trill Mealz Food Court will feature a variety of food and beverage vendors from legendary hip-hop artists like Nas, E-40, Jadakiss, Styles P, Ghostface Killah, Mia X, and Bun B as well as a few delectable local restaurants. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, all fans attending the Rock The Bells Festival will have access to the complete Trill Mealz Food Court.

The Trill Mealz Food Court lineup coming to Queens includes Bun B’s Trill Burgers, Nas’s Sweet Chick, Mia X’s Team Whip Them Pots, E-40’s Goon With The Spoon, Jadakiss & Styles P’s Juice for Life, Ghostface Killah’s Killah Koffee.

“Food and Hip-Hop are both forms of entertainment and self expression,” said LL COOL J. “Food has always been a theme within Hip-Hop and are uniquely connected. Hosting the Trill Mealz Food Court at the Rock The Bells Festival at Hip-Hop’s birthplace of New York City, allows us to really connect with the community and create a fully immersive way to experience Hip-Hop.”

“For the first time ever, I will be curating a hip-hop food court at Rock The Bells Festival. Something that has never happened anywhere in the face of the world,” says Bun B. “For me it’s the food now. I still make music. I still perform, but this is my passion and it still keeps me in the culture.”

Visit www.rockthebells.com/festival to purchase tickets. The Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx, whose goal is to recognize and preserve the individuals, artifacts, and stories that resound from 1973 to the present, will receive a portion of each ticket sale donation made by Rock The Bells.