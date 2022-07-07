Cardi B is celebrating the birthday of Wave Set, her second child with Offset, hitting 10 months old.

“Happy 10 month BIG WAVE,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. Cardi added multiple pictures of the child.

Cardi B and her son Wave 😍 pic.twitter.com/J9nKPbSp0r — BU Media (@bu_media) July 5, 2022

Happy 10 months to Cardi B and Offset’s adorably handsome son, Wave 💙 pic.twitter.com/LR5YZjK5Dz — bri 💎 | fan account (@DearBelcalis) July 4, 2022

Cardi B is juggling both music and her family. Last week, she dropped off “Hot Shit” and the new song features YE and Lil Durk. “Hot Shit” is produced by Tay Keith.

Advertisement

Hot Shit featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West 🔥🔥🔥



THIS FRIDAY JULY 1 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ff7GJJ6xmU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2022

“I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP,’” Cardi revealed in a Twitter space conversation, according to Complex. “It is everyone’s favorite.”

Last week, Cardi B signaled new music was on the way, letting her fans know that she is channeling her 2020 energy.

Just a little reminder 😉 feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND 😛 pic.twitter.com/SRtDE8G9Ij — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2022

You can hear Cardi’s latest single, “Hot Shit,” below.