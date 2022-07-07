Cardi B is celebrating the birthday of Wave Set, her second child with Offset, hitting 10 months old.
“Happy 10 month BIG WAVE,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. Cardi added multiple pictures of the child.
Cardi B is juggling both music and her family. Last week, she dropped off “Hot Shit” and the new song features YE and Lil Durk. “Hot Shit” is produced by Tay Keith.
Advertisement
“I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP,’” Cardi revealed in a Twitter space conversation, according to Complex. “It is everyone’s favorite.”
Last week, Cardi B signaled new music was on the way, letting her fans know that she is channeling her 2020 energy.
You can hear Cardi’s latest single, “Hot Shit,” below.