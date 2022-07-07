25-year-old Jayland Walker was struck at least 60 times by the more than 90 rounds that were fired at him by Akron Police. His death has sparked protests in the area.

Akron Police claim Walker refused to stop his car after they attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop. Following the shooting, an undefined number of officers were placed on administrative leave.

Following the release of the video footage, which shows Walker getting out of his car and running away unarmed on foot, protests have broken out in Akron. The family lawyer, Bobby DiCello, said of the footage to be released, “I’ve been a trial lawyer for 22 years, and I’ve never seen anything remotely close to what that video is going to show.”

In a statement, the Akron PD said officers opened fire after “actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them.”

Today, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and the Congressional Black Caucus issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jayland Walker. From every account, he was a family man loved by many. He should still be alive today. The body camera footage is gut-wrenching and leaves us with far more questions than answers. The conduct of the officers and all involved must be investigated without delay. The Akron Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office must conduct a thorough and transparent investigation and provide regular updates to the community. Jayland’s family, the Akron community, and all of us deserve to know what happened and what the department will change to ensure routine traffic stops do not lead to more unnecessary deaths. Far too many Black people in America are killed at the hands of police during alleged traffic violations, and we cannot remain silent. This is not an acceptable outcome, and we can no longer afford to be merely outraged and heartbroken. While we have seen action on police reform in recent months, it is clear there is more work to do.”

The video of the shooting is below; viewer’s discretion is advised.