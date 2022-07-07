Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years for violating the civil rights of the late George Floyd. On May 25, 2020, Chauvin pinned his knee to the neck of Floyd for over nine minutes leading to his death.

Chauvin plead guilty to a violation of civil rights in December. He was previously convicted of murder and manslaughter and is currently in jail.

According to USA Today, Chauvin will serve the new federal sentence in a federal prison, which will the host of his state sentence.

In court, prosecutors sought 20 to 25 years. Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson wanted 20 years.

Chauvin will be transferred out of solitary confinement at Minnesota’s only max facility to federal prison.

TMZ notes the court proceedings included a victim impact statement from Floyd’s brother, Philonise, who stated Chauvin exhibited excessive police force.

When Chauvin entered the courtroom he waved at his mother and friends who were in attendance. He wore an orange jumpsuit. His mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, spoke in court, stating that she will visit him and hoped she is alive when he is released. At his release, Chauvin will have five years of supervised probation.

In June, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years for his role in the murder of George Floyd.