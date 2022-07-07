GOD DID is the name of DJ Khaled’s eagerly anticipated thirteenth full-length studio album, which is set to drop soon on We The Best Music Group/Epic Records. Recently, Khaled has come to be associated with the term GOD DID. It has become the motto of other superstars like Lebron James, Kevin Hart, FANLUV, and countless others
Last month, Drake pulled up at DJ Khaled’s house in Miami for dinner and of course, the moment was captured by Khaled.
“You know it’s only right I had to come for family dinner. I always have to stop by for family dinner, always,” Drake said to Khaled.
Khaled would then tease a forthcoming video, “Drake, I got to be real with you; the video treatment idea is incredible. Nah, the song we got, you’re a genius. The idea for the video is insane.”
Ready for the link up? You can see their meeting below.