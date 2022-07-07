Former Cleveland Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Hired In Another Police Department

The former Cleveland, Ohio police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 is working in law enforcement again. Timothy Loehmann has joined a small police department in Tioga Borough in rural Pennsylvania. He was sworn in this week.

Loehmann was fired in 2017 for lying on his job application after an Ohio grand jury declined to charge him for shooting Rice, who was outside of a recreation center holding a toy gun when officers showed up.

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, questioned the reality of police reform following the hiring of Loehmann, who shot and killed her son.

“It’s really pathetic and sad that anybody would give this man a job,” Tamir Rice’s mother Samaria told WKYC News. “Timothy Loehmann should never have a job, nowhere across the country, after murdering my son.”

Tioga Mayor David Wilcox confirmed to demonstrators on Wednesday night that Loehmann would not be assigned on the beat patrolling. “At this point, it’s not happening.”

