Kanye West is looking to expand his empire into the automobile industry. On July 5, Ye announced a new branch of his company and named Steven Smith, a veteran shoe designer and frequent collaborator of his, as the head of DONDA Industrial Design.

Smith is said to be working on designing furniture and the first ever DONDA vehicle. He has already played a big role in designing the concept for the DONDA Foam Vehicle, which was revealed on social media.

The concept car is a blacked out tank like design with a pilot-esque window and oversized wheels. No word on the release or manufacturer but according to the statement it will be made in the U.S.

Official statement from @DONDA regarding Steven Smith being appointed as Head of DONDA Industrial Design. pic.twitter.com/YjspgdATmd — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) July 5, 2022

