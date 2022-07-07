Man Killed Shielding His Son During Highland Park Parade, Mother of the Same 2-Year-Old Also Killed During Shooting

Man Killed Shielding His Son During Highland Park Parade, Mother of the Same 2-Year-Old Also Killed During Shooting

An attendee at the Highland Park parade died after shielding his 2-year-old son, Aiden, with his body. The father’s name was Kevin McCarthy and his father-in-law spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times in the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting.

“He had Aiden under his body when he was shot,” Aiden’s grandfather, Michael Levberg stated.

Aiden is now without both his father and mother, Irina, who were both killed in the attack. The Sun-Times notes Aiden was left “walking in the street” following the mass shooting.

Advertisement

Michael was able to get his grandson from the Highland Park police station.

A neighbor passed by, she showed me the picture, it was Aiden,” Michael Levberg said. “I picked him up at the police station.”

Michael revealed the couple had a plan for having a second child.

Highland Park, Illinois mass shooting suspect Robert Crimo reportedly dressed in women’s clothing to escape the area following firing into a parade on the Fourth of July.

According to Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, Crimo shot over 70 rounds and dressed in disguise to hide his notable tattoos. He escaped through the crowd running from the chaos of the shooting.

Crimo used a “high-powered rifle” in the shooting that he legally purchased. After leaving the rifle on the roof, Crimo returned to his mother’s home and took her Honda, leading the police on a high-speed chase hours later. Crimo is suspected to have planned the attacks for weeks.

According to the Sun-Times, seven people were killed and over 25 were injured in the shooting. The suspected gunman was apprehended on U.S. 41 in Lake Forest, Illinois, following an 8-hour manhunt, which asked for citizens to shelter in place.

Eyewitness footage captures the moment the 22-year-old person of interest in the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting that left at least six people dead was taken into custody. https://t.co/o47sHDmjp6 pic.twitter.com/omLOOxsj0a — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2022

Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III is 22 years old and was arrested without conflict after a brief chase occurred. Crimo was spotted by a North Chicago police officer leading to the chase. After the arrest, Crimo was taken to the Highland Park police station.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker on Highland Park mass shooting: “It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague.” https://t.co/aPqcpqx9TY pic.twitter.com/cuvH2TOKea — ABC News (@ABC) July 4, 2022