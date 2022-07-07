This Friday, July 8th, Melody Ehsani, a designer and the creative director for Foot Locker’s Women’s division, will exclusively debut her new collection “Summa Summa Time” at Foot Locker.


The 19 summer-ready pieces in Melody’s largest collection are offered in women’s sizes XS-3X. T-shirts, sweatpants, crewnecks, cropped tops, shorts, little dresses, tennis skirts, and a new accessory called a mini duffel bag are among the matching sets available. The collection is inspired by some of our favorite summertime elements, like ice cream, palm trees, sand, swimming pools, sunshine, and more. The collection includes vivid pieces that will make you stand out in any crowd and includes outfits for any summer activity.

Standout pieces in the collection include the ME Dress, a cutout mini dress made for any summer element, the ME Terry Set composed of terry shorts, a bikini top, and a vacation shirt, and the ME Bra Top + Biker shorts, a colorful matching set that works for a summer wardrobe.

This collection officially debuts on July 8th in Foot Locker locations worldwide and online at www.footlocker.com, with prices ranging from $35 to $70 USD.

