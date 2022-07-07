A photo of the daughter of America’s second richest man getting a kiss on the cheek from her boyfriend has been circulating around the internet and fuels an age-old American conversation about interracial relationships because the man that is kissing her is Black.

Phoebe Gates, the youngest daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, posted a very impactful statement a couple of weeks ago about her opposition against the historic ‘Roe v. Wade abortion case, with the caption alongside her full body photo in a bikini.

“I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it,” Phoebe captioned. “Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care. Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and millions of other women in our fight for this basic human right. @PlannedParenthood #BansOffOurBodies.”

That statement was just as integral as the unspoken one in which the 19-year-old Gates posted a picture of her receiving a kiss from who appears to be her boyfriend, who is Black. The above photo has online debates about dating outside of your race as well as outside of your social class, even though the wealth of lack thereof of the man in the pic is not publicly known.