Shaquille O’Neal’s generous spirit is still high. The Big Aristotle was on hand at a Best Buy in Dallas over the weekend and gifted a couple a new washing machine and a 70-inch TV.

According to Page Six, Diesel was strolling the store because “he just loves seeing new things in the tech world.” It may also help that he has a new home in Dallas and may have needed an item or two.

While in the store, Shaq ran into a couple, and after a chat, he decided to purchase the items for them. His reasoning is, “I just want to make people happy.”

Shaq recently served as DJ Diesel at the Bass All-Stars Concert in Buffalo, New York. He gave his proceeds for the performance to the ten victims who died in the mass shooting at the grocery store earlier in the month.

“My next show is in Buffalo,” he said to SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie. “I’m going to donate my proceeds to some of the family members that had a tragic loss.”