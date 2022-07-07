Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was revealed to have had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died last year in his Georgia home.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed by a University of Boston study that revealed the diagnosis. Thomas’ family believes he died of a seizure.

According to the New York Times, Thomas began to have seizures after a serious car accident in 2019. The effects of the accident, compounded with CTE, had a serious impact on Thomas’ quality of life. Thomas had memory loss, increased paranoia, and wanted to be alone. All are considered signs of CTE.

In his career, Thomas was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and won a Super Bowl. he announced his retirement in Summer 2021.