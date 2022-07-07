Steve Harvey and Earn Your Leisure are partnering to announce Invest Fest 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will run on August 5-7 and offer a weekend of activities focused on investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment. Speakers will include Steve Harvey, EYL hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Rick Ross, T.I., Charlamagne Tha God, Terrence J, and many more.

Invest Fest 2022, which is based on the immensely popular Earn Your Leisure podcast, combines entertainment and education equally. Participants will have access to the vendor marketplace, immersive financial activities, panel talks, food trucks, and live musical performances, among other events. Major celebrities and business people will also share their enlightening tales during live fireside chats and panel discussions.

“People have got to start investing in themselves,” Steve Harvey says. “When you go to Invest Fest, you invest in yourself. Why would you not do that?” He especially encourages people to go without preconceptions. “Be open to learn everything that will be poured into you. Stay open-minded. The majority of things that have happened to me have happened in ways I didn’t see coming, but I was open to it.”

Advertisement

“Steve’s illustrious career gives him an incredible reach around the world, which makes him a perfect partner as we’re on a mission to spread our message globally,” says EYL co-founder Troy Millings.

Fellow EYL co-founder added, “Our mission in partnering with Steve Harvey is that we will make Invest Fest the premiere festival for financial literacy and further expand our reach with global top business leaders.”

General admission tickets are available at $249, and Silver, Gold, and Lifetime VIP packages that include backstage passes, a VIP networking event, musical performances, and even a private dinner with EYL and friends.