Hot off the hype of his debut project, “Who?” Lil Ugly Baby XXX has another banger coming soon with his upcoming single “FYFY.”

Within the region of Denver lies an artist that has been building a name for himself in the music industry. His art encompasses many avenues, from fashion, to film, to exploration of other cultures, all tied into his brand as an artist rising with a pace naturally unheard of. Looking at his style, sound, and creative nature, the influences of legends like Prince, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Chief Keef, and Outkast are visibly and audibly present. This artist’s name is Austin Miller, but the entertainment world calls him Lil Ugly Baby XXX.

Lil Ugly Baby XXX has been blazing a trail ever since and his fanbase has been increasing with overwhelming support and love for his craft. With touring alongside Denver rapper Ray Reed already under his resume so early in his career, his stardom is only set to grow as his success continues. That reality is about to get a boost with exciting news of his upcoming single, “FYFY” scheduled for an August 5th release. Fans are locked in for his intoxicating trap sound known for its vibe with arps, synths, and heavy bass undertones.

This year is the year of Lil Ugly Baby XXX, and his music is taking that personally. His name is ringing bells and spreading throughout the industry as his buzz builds. Tap in with the Denver artist who has the talent to manipulate lyrics and melodies at will. Join the anticipation for his upcoming release, “FYFY.”

