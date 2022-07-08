Popular media company and digital publication, Brev Magazine recently announced through the company’s Instagram account that it will now be working with Spotify to curate an official Brev Magazine playlist and an assortment of other niche-specific music playlists. Commonly known as “brevmag”, the media company looks to keep each playlist just around the one-hour mark. The playlists will not only function as a mix of all the hottest songs currently out but as a means of discovering new music and talent.

Well known in the media space as one of the world’s fastest-growing independent news sources, Brev Magazine looks to expand its fronts and make its presence known in the music streaming space. The playlist provides you with the biggest hits of today and tomorrow all in one playlist. See below to listen to the official Brev Magazine playlist on Spotify: