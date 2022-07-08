The complete list of cover athletes for NBA® 2K23 was unveiled by 2K today. Devin Booker, a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns, is a three-time NBA All-Star and a member of the 2021–22 Kia All–NBA First Team, will be on this year’s Standard Edition and cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition. Earlier this week, 2K revealed Michael Jordan, Sue Bird, and Diana Taurasi as cover stars for special editions of the game.

NBA 2K23 Standard Digital Deluxe Cover Art

“It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K,” said Devin Booker. “I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes. I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT’s, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game.”

NBA 2K23 Roadmap 2

“It was only fitting for Michael Jordan and Devin Booker to be the NBA 2K23 global cover stars,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at NBA 2K. “Michael established himself as one of the greatest athletes in history, and his generational impact on the game is remarkable. MJ’s accomplishments, along with Devin Booker’s young, yet already outstanding career, will continue to inspire basketball fans around the world for years to come. It also goes without saying that this year’s WNBA cover celebrates two of the most outstanding players in the league, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make their mark on basketball history.”

Advertisement

On the PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation® 4 (PS4TM), and Nintendo Switch, the Standard Edition will cost $59.99. and $69.99 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation® 5 (PS5TM). A special edition of the Standard Edition that celebrates the intersection of basketball and music culture is also scheduled for release later this Fall. In the upcoming months, further details will be released.