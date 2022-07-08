The second song from John Legend’s upcoming album, “Honey,” with Muni Long, was released today with a video. The “Dope” music video’s post-house party setting is depicted in the Christian Breslauer-directed visual.


In the video, Legend is found on the living room floor, daydreaming about the dance party from the previous evening. After being awakened by a bee sting, he is drawn to a hidden room with honeycomb walls where he discovers Muni in an old bathtub filled with delicious glittering golden honey.

You can see the new video below.

