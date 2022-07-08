Kanye West is being sued by a high-end fashion rental company. According to Billboard, the lawsuit filed by David Casavant Archive, states Ye rented a bunch of clothes but didn’t return over a dozen “rare esteemed pieces” and is skipping out on a six-figure bill of over 200-thousand dollars.

West is now being sued for over 400-thousand dollars. The rental company said they’ve been working with the “Hurricane” rapper since 2013 and the first issue they had with him was when he stopped paying fees back in 2020.

Ye’s team hasn’t responded to the lawsuit.

