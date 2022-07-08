Kid Cudi will headline McDonald’s Camp McDonald’s virtual music event starting July 13, which features an all-star line-up, including BIBI, Omar Apollo, and blackbear. The virtual music event is a four-week special available only on the McDonald’s app. Each week will bring exclusive merch, menu items, and promotions, like a $2 Big Mac, and free McFlurry with a $1 purchase.

u are invited to camp mcdonald's pic.twitter.com/ZO2KcOJlFr — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 6, 2022

Pre-recorded musical sets will be available every Sunday, starting July 10, exclusively on the McDonald’s App with a $1 purchase on mobile order and pay. The series of virtual concerts will begin with blackbear on July 10, followed by Apollo, BIBI and ending with Cudi on July 31.

Merch will be supplied by L.A. clothing brand Free & Easy, streetwear label Ma®ket and Kid Cudi. All merch will be available in adult, unisex sizes small through XXL. The “Don’t Trip” tee is available now.

Kid Cudi is set to hit the road this summer on the “To The Moon Tour” with the opening acts Denzel Curry, 070 Shake, Strick and Don Toliver. In support of the tour, Kid Cudi released the first volume of his compilation series, The Boy Who Flew To The Moon, out now on all digital streaming platforms on Friday (July 8), an 18-track collection that features fan-favorites, like “Day N Nite,” “Mr. Rager” and “Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare).”

“The Boy Who Flew To The Moon is a much-needed reminder of everything I’ve accomplished the last 14 years,” Cudi tweets. “The ups, the downs, the return, my rise again. One hell of ride. Who knows what the next 14 years has in store for me. I promise it won’t be boring.”

Stream the entire compilation below via Republic Records.