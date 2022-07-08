Kirk Franklin Says It’s Hard to “Seperate the Artist From the Art” in Reference to R. Kelly

R. Kelly is currently behind bars and will be for a very long time. TMZ caught up with Gospel legend Kirk Franklin to ask his opinion on the fallen R&B king. Franklin strayed from speaking in support of Kells but did highlight his stance on separating the art and artist.

“I think it’s very difficult to separate the artist from the art and I think that’s why the microphone is a very responsible thing. Even with myself because I’ve made mistakes, and I have to be able to be responsible to know that to whom much is given, much is required.”

Do you agree with Kirk? You can hear it from the man himself below.

