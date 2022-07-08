North West To Paris Paps: “Why Do You Have To Wait For Us All The Time?”

North West is fed up with the paparazzi and confronts them during Paris Fashion Week with her mother, Kim Kardashian, with the simple question: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

North West is DEFINITELY Kanye’s child 💀💀

pic.twitter.com/5w5Kba57kk — RapTV (@Rap) July 6, 2022

The 9-year-old issued the question-turned-viral video to photographers while exiting the Balenciaga fashion show. The paparazzi responded to the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with the answer: “Because you’re so famous, we love you, North!” See the clip below.

North’s curiosity generated swarms of social media commentary from people concerned about children growing up in the spotlight. History has shown that it’s no secret the West’s aren’t too fond of paparazzi. Kanye West has a decade of reported incidents involving paparazzi, ranging from damaging camera equipment to shouting obscenities at paps in front of his home.

Outside the paparazzi, North West has been enjoying her Paris Fashion Week trip while wearing her signature wardrobe, including Kanye West’s vintage varsity jacket.

In related news, Hulu’s The Kardashian is airing its debut season starring the entire family with guest appearances by family spouses and boyfriends Kanye West, Travis Baker and Travis Scott.