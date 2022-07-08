Following the announcement of their original collaboration in 2020, Reebok and street culture outlet SNEEZE Magazine have collaborated on two editions of the LT Court sneaker that are inspired by classic ’90s skate sneakers. The SNEEZE x Reebok LT Court ($120, GW9607/GW9514) will be exclusively sold by SNEEZE starting on July 8 and will then be made available globally on July 15 through Reebok.com and select stores.

SNEEZE Magazine provides an accurate reference to the contemporary street and skate culture within its picture-heavy pages. SNEEZE is a perfect partner for Reebok because of its ongoing goal of inclusive storytelling and “positive vibrations.”

“Collaborating on a shoe isn’t easy,” commented SNEEZE. “It’s a lot of work putting something out there that we would be stoked to wear ourselves. We’ve had a nice run with Reebok and the shoes always turn out better than expected.”

The SNEEZE x Reebok LT Court is crafted with the same meticulous attention to detail as a ’80s Reebok Court model and is available in black/white (GW9607) and green/chalk (GW9514) colorways. In addition to maintaining original Reebok design elements like a deconstructed toe box, appropriate foam packaging, and vintage logos, the design makes use of an all-suede upper with contrast stitching. The cup sole tooling was also influenced by renowned Reebok multi-part molds.

“The angles of it are dynamic,” concluded SNEEZE. “Its stance has an attack to it, but it’s also very chill and looks really good on a skater.”

You can see the new release below.