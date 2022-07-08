There’s a new collaboration song on the way from GRAMMY-winning rapper Missy Elliot and Brazilian singer Anitta.

The 27-year-old “Envolver” singer revealed the news this week on social media saying, “Yes! I’m shooting my music video feat @MissyElliott and it’s not a dream. JEZZZZZZZZZZ.”

Yes! I'm shooting my music video feat @MissyElliott and it's not a dream. JEZZZZZZZZZZ — Anitta (@Anitta) July 7, 2022

Missy responded back saying she is grateful for Anitta’s team and ended by saying hashtag Lobby, which could be a hint at the track’s title. “One of the sweetest artists and had me laughing so hard yesterday,” she shared. “You a star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you and your Team.

.@Anitta one of the sweetest artist & had me laughing so hard yesterday🤣😂You a Star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you & your Team you all treated me with so much LOVE & KINDNESS🙏🏾💜 Let’s go🙌🏾#Lobby pic.twitter.com/wbuUHCF0JP — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 7, 2022

Check out Anitta’s latest collaboration, “La Loto” with Argentinian singer Tini and Mexican-American pop star Becky G below.



