Boxing star Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1 24KOs) is set to return after 17-month hiatus on August 20 against Omar Figueroa Jr (28-2-1) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Showtime Boxing — reports various sources. A fight years in the making will be the main event of a triple-header boxing card.

Broner enters the upcoming fight following a controversial unanimous decision victory over a no-name Jovanie Santiago. His first victory in four years. Figueroa enters Broner bout after suffering a devastating loss against Abel Ramos in May 2021. Broner and Figueroa were originally scheduled to fight in April 2018, but Figueroa withdrew due to suffering a shoulder injury during training.

The GWOAT Claressa Shields has shown full support to The Problem with the two recently shared words of encouragement amongst each other as Shields is set to head to London and fight rival Savannah Marshall on September 10 for the undisputed title. Broner is on the road to the opportunity to achieve his fourth world title.

Broner vs. Figueroa joins two world title clashes in Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov for the vacant WBA title and Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Garcia for the super featherweight title.

Get ready for The Problem’s return with a recap of his 2021 victory against Jovanie Santiago below.