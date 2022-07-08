On this date in 1983, pioneering rap trio Whodini, who then was sans DJ Grandmaster D, released their self-titled debut album Whodini on the Jive Records imprint.

Produced primarily by Grammy-nominated British producer and composer Thomas Dolby, Whodini’s first album never really saw any commercial success, however, the album’s “Magic Wand” track did climb to #11 on the Dance Club Songs and number 45 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs while the Willesden Dodges-produced track “The Haunted House of Rock” peaked at number 27 on the Dance Club Songs and number 55 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs.

The eight-track album’s duration is less than 45 minutes, something that was virtually a no-no in all genres of music during the early 80s, however, as one of Hip Hop’s first-ever full-length albums, the duration for each song is extensively longer than the average Hip Hop song today.

Salute to Jalil, Ecstacy(RIP) and Grandmaster D for their timeless contribution to Hip Hop history!