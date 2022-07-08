Trey Songz’s sexual assault accuser has dismissed her lawsuit against the singer, but Radar Online reports she is set to refile the complaint with an amendment.

The alleged victim filed the lawsuit in February, citing having intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, and sexual assault.

The woman stated to have an occasional sexual relationship with Songz but was anally raped in March 2016. The rape was said to be “so brutal” that immediate emergency medical care was needed. The woman was seeking $20 million in damages.

The Jane Doe claims the singer invited her to a house party and admittedly led her upstairs for consensual sex. Jane Doe claims Trey repeatedly asked her if he could “get that a**” as they headed to the bedroom, to which she says she repeatedly told him “no” and to stop asking.

In the suit, Doe claims that Songz’s attitude changed when they entered the room, claiming he threw her to the ground, ripped her clothes off, and forced himself into her anus without her consent. Doe contends that someone entered the room during the alleged incident but says they quickly left the room, and Songz continued raping her.

Doe claims that her only opportunity to escape was after Songz finished raping her, after which she gathered all her clothes except her underwear and ran outside to call an Uber. Her driver allegedly says she was in distress and took her to the hospital, where she claims a sexual assault exam was performed, and the police were summoned.

In April, Trey Songz was cleared of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Las Vegas. The R&B star was accused of sexual misconduct during a celebration of his 37th birthday at the Cosmopolitan hotel in November.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” a representative for the Las Vegas Metro PD told TMZ.

In response, Songz’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld released a statement: “We are pleased that Trey Songz’ has been cleared of wrongdoing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation has officially been closed.”