[WATCH] LL Cool J Revisits Special Ed’s “Come On, Let’s Move It” On SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio

[WATCH] LL Cool J Revisits Special Ed’s “Come On, Let’s Move It” On SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio

During this week’s episode of ‘Salute the Sample’ on Rock the Bells Radio, LL COOL J, Greg Nice and DJ Z-Trip revisit the 1976 hit disco track, “Miss Broadway” by French trio, Belle Epoque, which was later sampled by Special Ed in his 1990 song “Come On, Let’s Move It.”

The full session will air on LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells Radio on SiriusXM (ch. 43) on July 8 at 12 PM EST.

‘Salute the Sample’ airs every Monday at 12 PM EST on Rock the Bells Radio (ch. 43).

Advertisement

This That Sundress Shake | Salute The Sample | Rock The Bells