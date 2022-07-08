Westside Gunns is back off Paris Fashion Week and releasing his new project Peace Fly God. The entire release was created in a 48-hour session.

“As soon as I landed back in the states from Paris, the homies pulled right up on me,” Gunn said of the album.

The new release has production from Madlin, Daringer, Conductor Williams, and Don Carrera. Joining Westside on the bars are Stove God Cooks and Estee Nack. Not one to leave his fans hanging, Gunn will be back with Michelle Records later this year.

You can hear the new release below.