Yo Gotti’s CMG The Label Releases New Single “Steppas” and Announces Compilation Album

Yo Gotti’s CMG The Label Releases New Single “Steppas” and Announces Compilation Album

CMG The Label has confirmed plans to release their eagerly anticipated compilation album on July 15 and debuted their brand-new song, “Steppas.”

The hard-hitting lines on “Steppas” come from CMG CEO Yo Gotti and a number of the label’s All-Star roster, including Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and Mozzy.

The new release and announcement follow Gotti, Bagg, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa’s collaboration on “Big League,” which was chosen as the theme song for the Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals in 2022.

Advertisement

The full CMG roster is Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, GloRilla, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Lil Poppa, Blocboy JB, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia, and 10Percent.

You can hear the new release below.