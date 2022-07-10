Five gang members accused of gunning down Chicago rapper, FBG Duck in 2020 will go on trial next year.

A federal judge set the trial date for the defendants for October 2, 2023. Prosecutors say the alleged offenders shot and killed FBG Duck, born Carlton Weekly in broad daylight.

U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold said, “We’re looking at a long trial. It is a substantial amount of time no matter how you look at it.”

Each of the 5 defendants Charles Liggins (“C Murda”), Kenneth Roberson (“Kenny Mac”), Tacarlos Offerd ( “Los”), Christopher Thomas (“C Thang”), and Marcus Smart ( “Muwop”) are all charged with murder in aid of racketeering, as well as firearms violations and assaults in aid of racketeering.

According to WGNTV, prosecutors allege the defendants are members of the O Block faction of the Black Disciples gang, which claims territory in the Parkway Gardens Homes located at 64th and King Drive. FBG Duck was allegedly affiliated with Fly Boy Gang, a rival faction of the Gangster Disciples that hold territory a few blocks away.

The controversial “Slide” rapper was gunned down on August 4, 2020 in the Gold Coast area of downtown Chicago.

