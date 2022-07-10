This month, singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking charges and still has more charges pending. The parents of his girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, released a statement hoping the harsh sentencing meant their estranged daughter would return home.

Now Joycelyn reveals that she and and R. Kelly are engaged.

In a letter written to the judge ahead of R. Kelly’s sentencing, obtained by AllHipHop , Joycelyn Savage identifies herself as Robert Kelly’s fiancée.

In her plea for leniency Joycelyn insists she has wrongly been portrayed as a victim by the government and that R. Kelly is the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

CLICK HERE to read the letter.

Advertisement