For years B2K member Raz B has been very vocal about the alleged sexual abuse he endured as a member of the popular group. For years the singer has accused former B2K manager Chris Stokes of sexually abusing him while he was underage. He also created a foundation called ‘You Are the Light’ to bring awareness to the sexual abuse of African American males and is using his foundation to support other victims of Chris Stokes.

Recently, in an eerie Instagram post, Raz teases a clip that he is ready to tell his story. In the video posted to his personal account, Raz B looks into the camera and says, “The older you get you look at someone and you say, ‘Why did you do that to me?’,” before walking off camera to the sound of something breaking.

The caption on the post reads, “Get ur popcorn.”

Will you be watching?

