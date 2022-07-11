Burna Boy has released the official video for his single “For My Hand.” The video features Grammy-winning superstar Ed Sheeran. The duo recently united at Wembley Stadium to perform the song together for the first time.
The new single is a part of Burna Boy’s LOVE, DAMINI album that was released last Friday. The 19-track album features collaborations with J Hus, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, J. Balvin, Khalid, Victony, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
Burna Boy is set for the LOVE, DAMINI Summer tour, taking on Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Atlanta, and more. You can see those dates here.
