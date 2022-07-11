Diddy’s fun across the pound continues. On Friday, Diddy was spotted alongside Spotify editors and executives at the Spotify Who We Be x City Girls Wireless Festival after-party at The Standard Hotel.

At the most recent BET Awards, Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The prized award recognizes business titans who have had a significant impact on the industry as well as our culture.

The music entrepreneur will commemorate the classic debut album “No Way Out,” which launched his quest to create one of hip-largest hop’s empires, on July 22nd by marking its 25th anniversary.

