In recognition of the third annual All-RapCaviar lineup for the international audio streaming service, Spotify and its premier hip-hop playlist, RapCaviar, hosted the first-ever All-RapCaviar event in Los Angeles. The social-first initiative, which was inspired by the All-NBA squad that honors the league’s top players, recognized outstanding artists from the streaming giants’ wildly popular playlist, naming Yeat as Rookie of the Year, Young Thug as Coach of the Year, and Kendrick Lamar as MVP of the Year.

The location was changed into a real-world representation of the All-RapCaviar campaign. The experience was exceptional, involving a sizable half-basketball court, a decked-out locker room photo opportunity complete with crystal-encrusted basketballs, and a Hall of Fame wall displaying a letterman blazer created by Jeff Hamilton just for Drake. When attendees needed a break from the dance floor, they relaxed in the Xbox lounge and played a variety of games on consoles decorated by RapCaviar artists.

Latto and MoneyBagg Yo gave unforgettable performances in front of VIPs, business insiders, important guests, and diehard RapCaviar fans to round off the evening. With a set that energized the crowd and featured classics like “Time Today” and “Wockesha,” Moneybagg Yo opened the show. GloRilla also made a surprise appearance during a performance of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Shortly after, Latto energized the crowd with a mix of her biggest singles, including “Big Energy,” “777 Pt. 1,” “It’s Givin,” “B*tch From Da Souf,” and others. Additionally, DJs Zack Bia, Jadaboo, and Chase B kept the energy up all night long with the newest RapCaviar tracks.

“RapCaviar is the best of the best,” Lil Durk said ahead of the event. “It’s the place where fans go to listen to their favorite songs that represent our culture. I appreciate Spotify for naming me First Team All RapCaviar for the second year in a row. Recognition like this motivates me to keep going harder and get better.”

“Every rapper wants to be a baller and every baller wants to be a rapper. We kicked off the All-RapCaviar franchise on social two years ago but after seeing such a positive response from fans online, we decided to bring it to life for real,” says Carl Chery, Creative Director, Head of Urban Music at Spotify. “This is a digital campaign that taps our audience to share who they think should win MVP & Rookie of The Year; allowing fans to really share their opinions and encourage a little friendly debate online. We look forward to creating these moments for our listeners and recognizing a wide array of artists that have been featured on our RapCaviar playlist.”

Numerous notable attendees were spotted at the celebration, including French Montana, Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, Justin and Christian Combs, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd, Bryson Tiller, R&B duo DVSN, rappers Flo Milli, Coi Leray, DDG, Westside Boogie, OG Maco, Symba, actress Paige Hurd (of Starz’ Power Book II: Ghost), YK Osiris, actor Jabari Banks (Bel-Air), actress Skai Jackson, DJ Siobhan Bell and more.

You can see images from the event below.