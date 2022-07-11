Oprah’s father Vernon Winfrey is dead at 89. The media powerhouse took to social media over the weekend to share a tribute of her late father, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath.”

Vernon Winfrey was a well-known in his community, he owned and operated a barbershop for over 50 years and served on the Metro Nashville Council for 16 years.

Advertisement

Nashville Mayor John Cooper posted a statement on Twitter, saying Winfrey left behind “a legacy of service.”

I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Vernon Winfrey. Vernon served on Metro Council for 16 years, and dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering and mentoring young men in the community. An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service. https://t.co/NLN9Lpo7oI — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) July 9, 2022

In a separate tribute posted to her lifestyle outlet, Oprah said she was thankful to able to spend time with her father in the weeks before his passing.

#Oprah's dad is currently battling cancer. While she's by his side, she threw him a celebration to give him “his flowers” while he's still well enough to fully take in the praise of the people he's touched. See the beautiful celebration here. https://t.co/dDl2w3vzYg — Oprah Daily (@OprahDaily) July 6, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm that Vernon Winfrey, Oprah’s father, passed away yesterday at the age of 89. Read Oprah’s beautiful tribute to her dad 🕊 https://t.co/jVghO5oNPf — Oprah Daily (@OprahDaily) July 9, 2022

Oprah’s father left quite a legacy and we offer sincere condolences to the Winfrey family. Share your thoughts with us on social media.