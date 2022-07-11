Oprah’s father Vernon Winfrey is dead at 89. The media powerhouse took to social media over the weekend to share a tribute of her late father, who passed away after a battle with cancer.
“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath.”
Vernon Winfrey was a well-known in his community, he owned and operated a barbershop for over 50 years and served on the Metro Nashville Council for 16 years.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper posted a statement on Twitter, saying Winfrey left behind “a legacy of service.”
In a separate tribute posted to her lifestyle outlet, Oprah said she was thankful to able to spend time with her father in the weeks before his passing.
Oprah's father left quite a legacy and we offer sincere condolences to the Winfrey family.