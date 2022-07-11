Last week, Essence announced Janet Jackson made history as her performance was the highest-grossing night in the history of the festival. Jackson was also celebrated by her friends and peers at the #BeBold Dinner, an intimate and lavish event at the For Seasons New Orleans.

The Be Bold Series honors Women of Color who have pioneered and led the culture in a BOLD and unapologetic way. It is sponsored by Coca-Cola and powered by AT&T. Janet was showered with love throughout the evening as personal tales were shared by Reverend Al Sharpton, MC Lyte, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Yvette Nicole Brown in honor of her 50-year career and legacy as a global icon and living legend. Even the “Good Times” actress Bern Nadette Stanis, who portrayed Thelma in the well-known CBS sitcom from the 1970s, attended, creating a reunion that evening.

The event featured programs and activities from Event Partners like Coca-Cola’s If Not For My Girls, AT&T’s Dream In Black, Essence’s Girls United, and the Propel Center. Sponsors also pledged and donated $100,000 to Janet’s Rhythm Nation Scholarship Fund, which is partnered with the United Negro College Fund.

Outstanding students of color who are pursuing degrees in communications, fine arts, journalism, mass communications, mass media arts, music, photography, TV production, or visual arts at a participating UNCF institution or university are eligible for the Janet Jackson Rhythm Nation Scholarship.

Janet and her friends danced all night long to DJ Aktive’s music, and the now-viral video of her leading the electric slide and swaggering around the floor is proof. Debbie Allen, DJ D-Nice, Marsai Martin, actress Sidra Smith, Angelica Ross, and others were also there.

Janet wore a $335 Norma Kamali Glen Plaid Dress via Fashion Bomb Daily.

You can see images from the evening below.