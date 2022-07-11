Breanna “Stewie” Stewart, WNBA MVP, Olympian, and PUMA brand ambassador, unveiled the upcoming Stewie 1, the first new women’s signature basketball shoe in more than ten years.

The Stewie 1’s Quiet Fire colorway, which features a startling juxtaposition of black and neon yellow, captures Breanna’s fierce-yet-humble attitude. While a North Star-inspired top captures the Forward’s exceptional talent and pays homage to her high school squad, the aggresive flame shaping transforms into the tranquil ripples of water in the midsole, highlighting the dichotomy of Stewie’s game and attitude.

“Working with PUMA to craft the first women’s signature basketball sneaker in the last 12 years was an honor,” said Breanna Stewart. “I hope that this is the first in a legacy of signature sneakers to come for women athletes across all sports and serves as inspiration for all young people that this, along with any achievement, is possible.”

The Stewie 1 provides multi-zoned monomesh layers for targeted support, breathability, and comfort along with NITRO Foam technology for superior responsiveness and cushioning while remaining lightweight, and a Molded Heel Counter for additional stability and lockdown marked with scars to represent Stewie’s two Achilles surgeries.

The newest example of PUMA’s dedication to increasing equality for female athletes is Stewie’s trademark shoe. With legendary Creative Director June Ambrose, the company formally introduced a Women’s Hoops branch in 2021, and they are still making progress in it. Breanna is taking the next step in encouraging a new generation of young athletes to think that having a signature shoe is a possibility, regardless of who you are or where you are from, by releasing the Stewie 1.

This fall, the Stewie 1 and related items will be offered in North America on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at a few other shops, with prices ranging from $35 to $140.