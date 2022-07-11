The Icy Queen, Saweetie represented the Bay area over the weekend by throwing out the first pitch at the LA Dodgers game for Filipino Heritage Night. The Grammy-nominated singer didn’t disappoint and showed up in true icy girl fashion she took to the mound rocking a custom team jersey with her name on the back, blinged out in diamond rings, bracelets, and necklaces which included matching stiletto blue and while nails bedazzled in rhinestones paired with no other than sky-high Christian Loubinon heels. She didn’t disappoint, the pitch, caught by right fielder “Mookie” Betts was actually a good pitch, the rapper threw the heat in true ball player form, kicking her left leg up in a pitching stance while balancing the other in the sky-high stilettos.

The ‘Tap In’ rapper is from Santa Clara in the Bay area, was there for Filipino Heritage Night representing her culture as her mother is of Filipina and Chinese descent. Both Saweetie and Dodgers shared the moment on their social pages. “Thanks for Stopping by, @saweetie!” the Dodgers wrote on Instagram. Saweetie replied, “Can’t wait to come back!!!” The “Closer” rapper, who just recently turned 29, also filmed her pitching experience in a number of posts on her Instagram Story, stating that Dodgers Stadium has a “special place in my [heart].”