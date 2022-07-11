During the 2022 WNBA All-Star game, the game’s legends were celebrated as basketball icons Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are closing the curtain on their WNBA careers.

Throughout the game in Chicago, both stars celebrated their achievements and what they provided to the game, including standing ovations as the two received flowers from game captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Fowles impressively slammed home a breakaway drunk during the second quarter.

The game was a 134-122 win for Team Wilson and Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces took home the MVP award behind a 30-point effort. Plum tied the scoring record set by WNBA legend Maya Moore.

During halftime, every player in the game changed into Brittney Griner’s jersey to play the remainder of the game. Griner was named an honorary starter and received fan support throughout Wintrust Arena in BG-branded t-shirts.

“We just wanted to make sure at some point that we were able to — on national television, obviously in front of a sold-out crowd — put Brittney’s name in the forefront,” said Bird to ESPN. “Hopefully at some point she sees a picture or something, letting her know that she is always on our minds and in our hearts.

Highlights from the star-studded game are available below.

Kelsey Plum scores an All-Star Game record 30 PTS and is your 2022 @ATT #WNBAAllStar Game MVP! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/a81vWOXCQm — WNBA (@WNBA) July 10, 2022

Thank you to the city of Chicago for hosting a fantastic and safe weekend for our WNBA All-Star Game and festivities. You did not disappoint!! We’re looking forward to being here again at the end of the month for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/b4mJpVGHa3 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 10, 2022

☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️



Jewell Loyd tied an All-Star Game record with 7 3PM to finish with 21 PTS in the 2022 @ATT #WNBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/krZfHoFJrP — WNBA (@WNBA) July 10, 2022

