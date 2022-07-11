The Weeknd’s debut stadium performance in his native Toronto was abruptly canceled over the weekend owing to a problem at Rogers Centre.

Live Nation released a statement on the postponing of the show:

The Weeknd was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage The Weeknd show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back .Please hold on to your ticket. Updates on a new date coming soon.

“I’m crushed & heartbroken,” The Weeknd wrote on Instagram. “Been at the venue all day but it’s out of my hands because of the Rogers outage. Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can’t wait to see you all.”

