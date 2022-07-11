The box office is alive, and Thor: Love and Thunder is here to prove it. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is out and debuts with an impressive $143 million weekend.

The film starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Asgard opened at 4,375 movie theaters across the country, topping the opening number of Thor: Ragnarok, which made a debut at $123 million.

According to Variety, the film is the third biggest opening of the year. Fellow MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness holds the top spot with $185 million, and Jurassic World Dominion follows at $145 million.

Internationally, Love and Thunder opened with $159 million for a global total of $302 million.

Second place for the weekend went to Minions: The Rise of Gru at $45.5 million, while Top Gun: Maverick is at third with 15.5 million.