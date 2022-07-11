The box office is alive, and Thor: Love and Thunder is here to prove it. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is out and debuts with an impressive $143 million weekend.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The film starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Asgard opened at 4,375 movie theaters across the country, topping the opening number of Thor: Ragnarok, which made a debut at $123 million.

According to Variety, the film is the third biggest opening of the year. Fellow MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness holds the top spot with $185 million, and Jurassic World Dominion follows at $145 million.

Advertisement

Internationally, Love and Thunder opened with $159 million for a global total of $302 million.

Second place for the weekend went to Minions: The Rise of Gru at $45.5 million, while Top Gun: Maverick is at third with 15.5 million.